WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wildlife officials in one North Carolina county say it’s not unusual that bears have been sighted near homes and businesses.
News outlets reported one bear was spotted near a movie theater in Winston-Salem on Thursday.
One or two bear sightings had been spotted in Clemmons, southwest of Winston-Salem, earlier this week.
Forsyth County Animal Control Lt. David Morris said there have been no reports of bears attacking anyone.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
Jodie Owen with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said that sightings of black bears in Forsyth and Guilford counties are common in the spring every year.
Her advice is the same every year, too. Leave the bears alone and they will probably move away without prodding.