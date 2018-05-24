WALDWICK, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say they have contained a bear that recently found its way into a Ridgewood resident’s bird feeder for a snack.
The Ridgewood Police Department says the 160-pound bear was seen wandering through a resident’s backyard, and several other towns in northern New Jersey. The Record reports the bear was contained in Waldwick Thursday afternoon where it was tranquilized after being found resting in a tree.
Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke says it’s not uncommon for the bears to be attracted by bird feeders.
A number of bears have been spotted in the past several weeks in residential areas, some causing a bit of a spectacle.
Authorities say the bear is under the care of the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife.
Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com