PITKIN, Colo. (AP) — Officials say a postal employee arrived at work in a Colorado mountain town to find a black bear stuck inside the post office.

A photo of the bear found Friday shows him on the ground amid a pile of newspapers, postal supplies and broken wood in Pitkin.

A spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Joe Lewandowski, says the bear had some kind of other incident last spring, indicated by the yellow tags on its ears, and relocated. It was euthanized by wildlife officers under the state’s “two strike rule.”

Lewandowski says the bear was able to open the unlocked door, which has a lever-like handle and swings in, but wasn’t able to get back outside. He says the animal tore off some molding around windows in an apparent struggle to get out.