The Associated Press

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A bear found in a Southern California neighborhood has been captured and relocated.

Police say the 250-pound male bear was spotted Wednesday afternoon in the city of Ventura.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was summoned and the bear was tranquilized before being taken to a wooded area north of the city.

Police posted photos of the sleeping bear on the department’s Facebook page.

