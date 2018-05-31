VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A bear found in a Southern California neighborhood has been captured and relocated.
Police say the 250-pound male bear was spotted Wednesday afternoon in the city of Ventura.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was summoned and the bear was tranquilized before being taken to a wooded area north of the city.
Police posted photos of the sleeping bear on the department’s Facebook page.
