CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s bear project leader says reports of bear activity and sightings are becoming more frequent in recent days, so now’s a good time to take down those bird feeders.

March 31 is the traditional deadline for ending winter bird feeding activity. But Andrew Timmins of the state Fish and Game Department says milder winters and the earlier arrival of spring conditions call for modifications.

Timmins says a single food reward will cause the bear to return and continue to search the area for food. Averting conflicts with bears requires increased responsibility and proactive behavior by the public.

In addition to bird feeders, bears also are attracted to unprotected chickens and other poultry, and unsecured garbage cans and dumpsters.