WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Parking may be a little easier at the New Jersey shore town of Wildwood this summer since officials will be allowing four-wheel drive vehicles to park directly on the sand.

The city says it is moving forward with plans to allow beach parking beginning Memorial Day weekend. The parking area will be available for $10 a day, with prices increasing to $20 for special events such as concerts. Vehicles must leave by 6 p.m.

City commissioners last year unanimously approved an ordinance allowing beach parking, but it took until this spring to create the necessary tunnel under the boardwalk.

Officials say beach parking has been offered since 2007 in Brigantine, an island city on the New Jersey coastline, and generated more than $600,000 in 2014.