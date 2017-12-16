REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Rehoboth Beach city commissioners have scraped a proposal to allow out-of-town property owners to vote in local elections.

The News Journal reports that commissioners tabled the proposal Friday after getting pushback from residents.

The draft ordinance would have allowed up to two owners of local limited liability companies to vote in town elections, if they owned at least 50 percent of an LLC that owns property in Rehoboth Beach.

Delaware is one of only three states that allows cities and town to let nonresident property owners vote in local elections, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

