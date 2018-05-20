CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia State Police officer has been sworn in as U.S. marshal.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Michael Baylous took the oath of office on Friday in Charleston. He will serve in the Southern District of West Virginia.

Baylous is a former lieutenant and public information officer for the state police. Before starting with the agency in 1994, he served in the Marine Corps Reserves.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Baylous’ nomination in February.

Baylous said he thinks the U.S. Marshals Service can restore hope to communities affected by the opioid epidemic.

