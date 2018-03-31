WACO, Texas (AP) — New tax records show that Baylor University paid former football coach Art Briles more than $15 million after firing him in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that rocked his program.
The documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News show that former university President Ken Starr also received more than $4.5 million following his resignation in 2016. The dollar figures surfaced in annual required tax filings to the IRS.
Starr left shortly after a scathing review found that under his leadership of the nation’s largest Baptist university, Baylor did little to respond to sexual assault accusations involving members of its vaunted football program.
Briles has apologized for some “bad things that went on under my watch” but has pushed back against some accusations made against him and his program.
