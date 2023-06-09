ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Intense fighting raged across a wide swath of southeastern Ukraine for a second day Friday, as Ukrainian forces attacked occupying Russian troops in multiple locations, while military analysts and U.S. officials cautioned that it was far too early to gauge the success of Ukraine’s offensive.

Both sides were grappling with severe flooding caused by the destruction of a major dam on the Dnieper River, but east of there, the fierce combat indicated that Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive against the Russian invasion was underway, according to analysts and Western and Russian officials.

The Russians have constructed layers of formidable defenses — with trenches, bunkers, minefields, concrete tank obstacles and gun emplacements — and the flat ground leaves advancing troops vulnerable to Russia’s artillery and air power.

Videos and photos posted by pro-war Russian bloggers, and verified by The New York Times, show that at least three German-made Leopard 2 tanks and eight American-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles were recently abandoned by Ukrainian troops or destroyed.

The Pentagon on Friday announced another round of military aid to Ukraine, this time worth $2.1 billion, including air defense missiles and artillery shells.

Both warring countries gave positive-sounding but vague assessments that offered minimal detail about the battle. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said in a video address Thursday night that his forces were achieving “step by step” results, but did not say what those results were, and the Ukrainian military said Friday that the “enemy remains on the defensive.”

President Vladimir Putin of Russia said Friday, at a public appearance in Sochi, Russia, that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had begun, as evidenced by its use of “strategic reserves.” Ukraine’s military had not made progress, he said, but still had “offensive potential.”

Pentagon officials and military analysts have been increasingly bullish on Ukraine’s prospects for taking back much of the 18% of the country that Russia still occupies.

“This isn’t something you judge based on a few days of fighting,” Michael Kofman, the director of Russian studies at CNA, a research institute in Arlington, Virginia, said in a Twitter message Friday. “The offensive will play out over weeks and likely months.”

The Institute for the Study of War, an analysis group based in Washington, wrote Thursday evening that Ukraine had not yet committed all of the newly trained and equipped units it had prepared for the offensive, and was fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region against Russian units that were considerably stronger than those elsewhere along the front.

The Ukrainians have attacked in several places in Zaporizhzhia and the adjacent Donetsk region, looking for weaknesses to exploit, and are expected to shift troops and equipment to concentrate on those vulnerabilities.

Some of the heaviest fighting has been reported, by officials on both sides, near the town of Orikhiv, in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. Analysts have long anticipated a major Ukrainian thrust there, pushing southward toward the city of Melitopol and the Sea of Azov, in an attempt to cut in two the land that Russia has seized.

Ukraine was also attacking to the northeast, in the Donetsk region, around the town of Velyka Novosilka and the city of Bakhmut, which fell last month to Russian forces after the longest and bloodiest battle of the war. Ukrainian forces reporting gaining ground on the city’s flanks.

This Ukrainian counteroffensive is expected to be one of the largest military operations in Europe since World War II, involving tens of thousands of soldiers and hundreds of tanks, armored vehicles and howitzers, fighting in and around farm fields, towns and villages.

Each side has run low on munitions at times, with Ukraine relying on its Western backers, and Russia buying attack drones from Iran. The Biden administration on Friday released newly declassified intelligence on a drone factory Russia is building with Iranian help, saying that it could be in operation by next year.

Farther west, in the Kherson region, the two sides are separated by the Dnieper River, now much wider and surrounded by devastation after the destruction Tuesday of the Kakhovka dam. That would make a Ukrainian advance across the river much more difficult, but Ukrainian officials say such an assault was not in their plans, and the dam breach will have no effect on the course of the fighting.

A senior Biden administration official said that U.S. spy satellites detected an explosion at the Kakhovka dam just before it collapsed, but American analysts still do not know what — or who — caused it.

Separately, a Norwegian seismic monitoring foundation reported that its equipment in Romania had detected two explosions from the direction of the dam. There was a weaker one at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, and then a stronger one, with movement equivalent to a magnitude 1 to 2 earthquake, at 2:54 a.m., about the time that the dam broke, the group said.

Experts say the dam, which was held by Russian forces, was probably destroyed by an intentional explosion within the massive structure. They say an explosion from the outside, like a missile strike, or a structural failure caused by earlier war damage and high water spilling over the top, were conceivable causes but far less likely.

Ukraine’s government says the only plausible scenario is that the Russians, who were in control of the dam, blew it up. Its security service on Friday released an audio clip of what it said was an intercepted phone call, in which a man it identified as a Russian soldier said “it was our sabotage group” that destroyed it, and added that the damage was “more than they planned.” The recording’s validity could not be determined.

Russian officials have blamed Ukraine, offering varied scenarios but no evidence. Some commentators on Russian state television have celebrated the dam’s destruction.

The flooding has forced thousands of people from their homes on both banks of the Dnieper, washed away entire buildings and clogged the river with debris and toxins. On the Russian-held side, officials said eight people were killed. On the Ukrainian side, five were reported dead and 13 missing.

Ukrainian officials said Friday that Russian forces had shelled areas where evacuations and rescues were underway, killing two people.

Floodwaters were receding in the city of Kherson but not downstream, near where the river empties into the Black Sea. Debris from the flood littered faraway seashores; residents of Odesa, more than 70 miles from the mouth of the Dnieper, reported seeing roofs of houses and dead animals floating nearby.

Aid groups and Ukrainian officials warned that the flood had washed away many land mines, sending them tumbling toward the sea, and that other debris could collide with and detonate floating naval mines. The land mines, some of which have detonated, pose a lethal risk to people on or near the waters.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian military southern command, said that even seemingly innocuous-looking materials washing up on shores as far as Odesa could contain explosive devices.