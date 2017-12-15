PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A California-based battery maker is moving its headquarters to Kentucky and plans to build a manufacturing plant to employ hundreds of workers in economically depressed eastern Kentucky.

Gov. Matt Bevin and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers were among state and regional leaders who gathered in Pikeville to cheer the announcement by EnerBlu Inc. on Friday.

State officials say the company plans to invest $372 million and create 875 full-time jobs in eastern Kentucky with the establishment of a production facility in Pikeville.

The company will invest another $40 million and create 110 additional jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Lexington.

The company is shifting its headquarters away from Riverside, California.

The announcement is welcome news in eastern Kentucky, which has been reeling from a steep decline in the region’s coal industry.