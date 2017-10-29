KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Just seven weeks after Hurricane Irma blew through the Florida Keys, this subtropical island’s residents and visitors are ending a 10-day costuming and masking festival.

Fantasy Fest’s highlight was a Saturday night parade down Duval Street featuring some 50 floats, colorful marching groups and Caribbean-style dance troupes.

Officials said tens of thousands of revelers lined the Key West parade route.

Several entries recognized the island chain’s ongoing recovery from Irma, whose most serious impacts were felt in the Lower Keys.

Members of one Lower Keys group showed their resilient spirit by decorating their float entirely with hurricane debris, while another blended Irma and “The Wizard of Oz,” portraying Dorothy and her dog Toto surrounded by a storm of menacing elements.

