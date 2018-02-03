BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 1,000 free smoke alarms have been installed throughout the parish housing Louisiana’s capital city after a spike in fire-related accidents this year.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has pushed for the installations, working with several local organizations, the city fire department and the state fire marshal’s office.

Nine people have died in home fires in Baton Rouge since the start of the year.

Smoke alarm installation efforts are continuing.