NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 25-year-old Baton Rouge man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the January beating death of a man on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans.

A news release from the New Orleans district attorney says Garrett Ward was indicted Thursday in the death of 60-year-old Arnold Jackson. Police said Jackson was walking at the edge of the city’s Lower Garden District early on Jan. 6 when a man began punching and kicking him.

The motive was unclear. One witness told authorities Jackson was “casually walking down the street minding his own business” at the time.

The news release says Ward, who had not entered a plea as of Thursday, was expected to surrender to authorities after his $250,000 bond was raised to $1 million on Thursday.