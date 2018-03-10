BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The East Baton Rouge Housing Authority has formed a search committee and expects to hire a consulting firm to help find their next director.

Housing Authority board members last year voted against renewing a contract for longtime director Richard Murray. They credited Murray with bringing stability to the agency, but said they were frustrated with him pocketing $52,000 in overpayments and missing an application deadline for a major grant.

The Advocate reports Murray said he never noticed the overpayments, which amounted to $1,000 extra per paycheck over two years. He reimbursed the Housing Authority after board members caught the error.

Housing Authority board chairwoman Dianna Payton said they hope to find a replacement for Murray by September. He is remaining in his role until his contract ends in October.

