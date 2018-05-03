COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Bureau of Land Management employees have put up signs declaring Bastendorff Beach a day use only site.
The World reports that park rangers and Coos County Sheriff’s deputies walked the beach on Tuesday, telling people who have been sleeping there that they must pack up and leave by nightfall.
This is authorities’ third attempt at controlling illegal camping at Bastendorff. Workers say they found 5 gallon buckets filled with human feces at the beach earlier this week.
The site went from 14-day camping to 24-hour camping two years ago. The beach was originally a day use site before being open for 14-day stays.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star
___
Information from: The World, http://www.theworldlink.com