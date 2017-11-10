BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Basketball players at the College of Coastal Georgia have continued their protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

The Brunswick News reports the men’s team and several women’s basketball players knelt during the anthem at Wednesday night’s game. Players say they’re protesting racial inequality and police brutality.

Their decision has led to criticism and a CCGA Foundation board of trustee member resigned Monday in response to the protest.

On Monday, college interim president Meg Amstutz shared an email sent to college presidents in the University System of Georgia after some Kennesaw State University cheerleaders began kneeling during the anthem.

Kimberly Ballard-Washington, interim vice chancellor for legal affairs for the university system Board of Regents, said students are protected by their First Amendment rights, as long as the protest isn’t disruptive.