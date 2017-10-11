BATH, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who sued Bath Iron Works, alleging the company fired him for coaching high school basketball while on medical leave, has settled his case.

Bath resident Brian Bennett filed the lawsuit in February, and he confirmed Wednesday they had reached a settlement. The Bangor Daily News reports terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and Bath Iron Works did not respond to a request for comment.

Bennett argued he was illegally fired after he took medical leave for bipolar disorder treatment while continuing to coach basketball on recommendation of his psychiatrist. The company accused him of job abandonment after a private investigator learned he was still coaching during leave.

Bennett says he cannot comment further on the settlement until it is signed.

