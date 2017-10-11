BATH, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who sued Bath Iron Works, alleging the company fired him for coaching high school basketball while on medical leave, has settled his case.
Bath resident Brian Bennett filed the lawsuit in February, and he confirmed Wednesday they had reached a settlement. The Bangor Daily News reports terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and Bath Iron Works did not respond to a request for comment.
Bennett argued he was illegally fired after he took medical leave for bipolar disorder treatment while continuing to coach basketball on recommendation of his psychiatrist. The company accused him of job abandonment after a private investigator learned he was still coaching during leave.
Bennett says he cannot comment further on the settlement until it is signed.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
___
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com