SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — An assistant basketball coach at the University of Rhode Island has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor in connection with a fight involving team members at an on-campus concert.
The Providence Journal reports that Tyron Boswell pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct Thursday at 4th Division District Court. A judge ordered the charge to be dismissed with good behavior after a year. Boswell also was ordered to pay $96.50 in court costs.
Police arrested Boswell on Sept. 14 at a Migos concert at the Ryan Center. Police say he tried to break up a fight in a bathroom, but started yelling and swearing. Police say he also struggled with officers.
Athletic department officials had no immediate comment Thursday.
Boswell is expected to be reinstated from administrative leave.
