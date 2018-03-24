TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Military bases in Arizona, Florida and Missouri are being studied by the Air Force along with one in Texas already identified as the preferred location for basing an Air Force Reserve squadron of 24 F-35 fighters.
A notice published Wednesday in the Federal Register says Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base is the preferred alternative and that the “reasonable alternatives” being studied for environmental suitability are Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, Homestead Air Force Base in Florida and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.
The notice says the Air Force plans to conduct evening public meetings at each location in late April.
If F-35s are assigned to Davis-Monthan and Whiteman, they would replace A-10 attack jets. They would replace F-16 fighters at Homestead or Fort Worth.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Sacramento shooting: How police opened fire on unarmed black man with cellphone
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW