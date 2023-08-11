With 67 people confirmed dead in Maui after the wildfire that leveled Lahaina, Chief John Pelletier of the Maui County Police Department caused alarm Thursday when he told reporters that about 1,000 people were missing.

But California’s experience with wildfires suggests that a precise death toll will not be known for weeks and that estimating casualties based on the number of people missing could be misleading.

“People always want to draw a correlation between the number of people that haven’t been accounted for and the number of deaths,” said Kory Honea, sheriff of Butte County, California, which was devastated by the 2018 Camp fire that destroyed the town of Paradise.

“It’s not fair to draw that correlation this early,” Honea said. “Many of those people will be located. It’s chaos at first as people scatter.”

In the Camp fire, the list of people unaccounted for swelled to about 1,300 in the days after the destruction of Paradise. The final death toll was 85 people.

Although there are distinct differences between the fire in Maui and California’s conflagrations — the sheer number of tourists in Maui, for one, makes locating people much more complicated — California law enforcement officials say they expect a similar pattern in the search for victims.

After deadly wildfires in California, emails and telephone calls poured into police stations from across the United States. Relatives told dispatchers they were alarmed that they had not heard from relatives or friends who lived in the area.

The list of people unaccounted for six years ago in fires in Sonoma County, in California’s wine country, grew to 2,269 people. But weeks later, after painstaking searches of incinerated homes — and after many lost relatives were located alive — the list of the dead was finalized at 24.

“Over time you see that the list dwindles down very quickly,” Lt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, a veteran of the response to California firestorms. “You do end up with a lot of missing persons that get reported as safe — and that’s a good thing.”

While authorities need to record every missing person report that comes in, Kelly said, they typically prioritize cases based on the details involved. “If it’s some guy who says, ‘Hey I live in New York, and I haven’t heard from my second cousin who lives in the area in a couple of years’ — that one does not take priority.”

The on-the-ground search for remains in Lahaina will be difficult, experts say. In the 2018 Camp fire, some 10,000 people were deployed to search the homes in and around Paradise. Forensic experts used cadaver dogs and medical records in their work.

Some victims were identified with the help of dental records. Other remains were so badly damaged that they had been reduced to powder. There were sometimes no detectable traces of DNA. In some cases, investigators were able to match serial numbers of surgical implants — artificial hips and knees, and pins and screws — to patient records.

Search teams tried to locate the incinerated remains of bathrooms and bedrooms because victims often had sought protection under their beds or in bathtubs.

All indications are that the state of Hawaii, with many fewer disaster resources than California, will need an infusion of search and rescue personnel and expertise. Richard Bissen Jr., mayor of Maui County, said Friday that the confirmed death toll in Maui — 67 people as of Friday but expected to rise — consisted of people whose bodies had been found outside. The interior of buildings, he said, had yet to be searched.

Those involved in search efforts “are at the beginning of a very, very long journey,” Honea said.