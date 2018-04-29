BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Indecision over a potential name is stopping a baseball field in a Vermont city from reopening to the public.

Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen owner Rich McSheffrey has raised more than $15,000 to renovate the field near Rotary Park in Barre. The field has been closed since a flood contaminated the area in 2011.

WCAX-TV reports the field came one step closer to opening when the Barre City Council approved naming it “Cornerstone Park” last week. However, the board withdrew its approval Tuesday over concerns about naming city property.

McSheffrey says he will continue with his renovation project with or without a name. City officials are scheduled to return to the issue soon.