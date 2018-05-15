DETROIT (AP) — Baseball fans leaving valuables in view in vehicles near Comerica Park in Detroit will receive fake tickets as reminders to keep their property safe.

Help Eliminate Auto Thefts (HEAT), Detroit police and AmeriCorps members are expected to issue the warning advisories in parking lots and on side streets during Wednesday afternoon’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians.

HEAT says the advisories will be marked with the item in view and estimated dollar amount.

Vehicles parked near sporting venues often are targeted by thieves who take valuables through unlocked doors or by smashing windows.