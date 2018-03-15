CLEVELAND (AP) — A former Cleveland bartender accused of selling alcohol to a 20-year-old woman who was critically injured falling from a balcony on St. Patrick’s Day in 2016 has been sentenced to probation and community service.
A judge sentenced 30-year-old Carisa Buehner on Thursday after she previously pleaded no contest to a charge of disorderly conduct. Buehner initially was charged with serving alcohol to an underage patron.
Cleveland.com reports court records say Buehner sold three mixed vodka drinks to Megan Keefe and surveillance video showed her providing them without asking for Keefe’s ID.
Keefe fell about 15 feet (4 meters) from the inside second-story balcony of the since-closed bar, leaving her permanently disabled.
Buehner’s attorney says a police officer was outside checking IDs and the accident didn’t result from Buehner’s actions.
