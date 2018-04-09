NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man who barricaded himself inside a home in New Orleans and then fired two shots at approaching police officers has been found dead after the residence caught fire.
Police spokesman Aaron Looney tells news outlets the man’s cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.
Officers went to the home after two women reported that the man had barricaded himself inside early Sunday.
Police say the officers retreated and called for backup when the man fired at them. At that point, a fire could be seen coming from inside.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Trump brags that his tower withstood a fire, but has been silent about the man who died in it
Firefighters staged themselves a block away for safety, but eventually were able to get inside and found the man dead. No one else was inside at the time.