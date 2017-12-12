BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont are investigating a series of church burglaries in the city of Barre.

The Times Argus reports police discovered Monday the Barre Congregational Church had been burglarized. The Rev. David Vanderlinde says the burglar got into the church by breaking a window. According to Vanderlinde, the burglar couldn’t access the church safe but stole about $20 in cash.

Police say a St. Monica’s Church property was broken into last week and in November. Investigators say the First Church in Barre, Universalist was broken into twice.

Vanderlinde believes people are targeting the area churches because they think security isn’t strong. Church officials are looking to increase security.

___

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/