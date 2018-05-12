BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont city library is preparing to spend grant funding on an upgrade of its children’s room.

The Times Argus reports Barre’s Aldrich Liibrary already has over half of the $306,000 needed to upgrade the room, currently located in the library’s basement. A majority of this funding comes from a Promise Community Grant awarded to Barre. That money must be spent by the end of this year.

Library Director Sarah Costa said requests from the Vermont Community Development Program and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rural development program could provide the remaining funding. They are also courting private donors.

Costa said more than 400 children attended programs in the room in the last month.