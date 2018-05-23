CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A bill that aims to support capturing carbon dioxide for use in other products has unanimously passed the Senate Environmental Public Works Committee in Washington.

The bill sponsored by Committee Chairman Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming would give the Environmental Protection Agency authority to streamline permitting of pipelines that carry carbon dioxide. The measure would also establish task forces to communicate with those active in carbon capture research.

Wyoming is the nation’s largest coal producing state.

Barrasso tells the Casper Star-Tribune that his proposal would ensure continuing use of coal and not leave it stranded.

The Republican noted that the bill passed the committee unanimously.

The bill still needs to clear the full Senate before making its way through the U.S. House of Representatives.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com