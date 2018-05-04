FRAZEE, Minn. (AP) — A barn fire killed as many as 8,000 turkeys on a northern Minnesota farm near Frazee.
WDAY-TV reports that the blaze at New Life Farms of Perham began about 7 a.m. Thursday and quickly engulfed the building.
Firefighters worked to save nearby barns that also were full of birds.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined. The state fire marshal’s office will investigate.
Information from: WDAY-TV, http://wday.com