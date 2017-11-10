BENTON, La. (AP) — An airman at Barksdale Air Force Base has been arrested on more than two dozen counts of pornography involving juveniles.
Bossier City Police, in a news release, said 27-year-old Robert Betha Broadus, of Bossier City, was taken into custody Thursday.
City spokesman Mark Natale says the arrest was the result of a tip. The investigation began in June.
The Times of Shreveport reports police allege that forensic exams conducted by the Bossier City Marshal’s Office found multiple images of child pornography on a laptop computer hard drive belonging to Broadus.
Broadus is being held in the Bossier City Jail on $100,000 bond. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney.
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.shreveporttimes.com