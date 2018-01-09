ST. LOUIS (AP) — A hero is being credited with saving a south St. Louis County from a burning home — a four-legged hero.
Matt Beaudreau told KTVI-TV that his dog, River, began barking around 2 a.m. Sunday, for no apparent reason. He got up and took the dog outside, then went back to bed.
Fifteen minutes later, the dog was barking again. This time Beaudreau and his wife smelled something. When they opened the garage door they saw flames.
The couple gathered their three kids and got out, just ahead of the fast-moving fire.
The home’s smoke detectors didn’t sound until after the door to the garage was opened. Beaudreau says that without River’s barking, he’s not sure if the family would have gotten out.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
