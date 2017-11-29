BANGKOK (AP) — Two Americans who maintained a social media account called “Traveling Butts” have been arrested in Thailand after posting a photo of themselves at a famous Buddhist temple with their rear ends exposed.
Deputy police spokesman Krisana Pattanacharoen says the men were arrested Tuesday night at a Bangkok airport and face public indecency charges.
The men caused an uproar in Buddhist-majority Thailand last week after their photo taken at Bangkok’s Wat Arun was widely shared, prompting a police investigation.
The men, whom police identified only by their first names, maintained a since-deleted Instagram account where they posed for photos at tourist destinations around the world with their buttocks exposed.
