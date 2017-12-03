SELBYVILLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware public health officials have shut down a barbershop for “grossly unsanitary conditions” and for performing tattooing and body piercing activities without a permit.

WXDE-FM reports the Delaware Division of Public Health ordered the closure last week of the B & B Barber Shop in Selbyville.

The department says anyone who may have received a tattoo or other body art services at the location is strongly advised to contact their health care provider for evaluation for diseases such as hepatitis and HIV.

The radio station reports the barbershop kept no client records, so the state can’t follow the normal protocol of contacting individuals by letter to urge them to seek medical testing.

