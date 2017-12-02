NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A candidate in a special runoff election for Southern District Justice Court judge in Mississippi is contesting his one-vote loss.
Danny Barber submitted paperwork Thursday with the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s office. He says since the vote was so close, with Eileen Mary Maher winning by only one vote after absentee and affidavit votes were counted, he wanted to be sure that he actually lost.
The Natchez Democrat reports Maher garnered 867 votes and Barber had 866, with one absentee ballot discounted due to an illegible vote in the election.
Barber says he’s not asking for a new election, rather just calling for a recount. He says he let Maher know of his decision to contest the vote.
Maher was sworn in Wednesday.
Information from: The Natchez Democrat, http://www.natchezdemocrat.com/