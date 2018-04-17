KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Former first lady Barbara Bush is being remembered in Maine for her promotion of literacy, her welcoming ways and her sense of humor.

Bush was the wife of former President George H.W. Bush and the mother of former President George W. Bush. She recently declined medical treatment for health problems and died Tuesday at home in Houston at age 92.

Bush loomed large in Kennebunkport, where the family’s stone-and-shingle home at Walker’s Point on the rocky coast has been a summer focal point.

As first lady, she created the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. Maine Medical Center named its children’s hospital in her honor. For her 90th birthday, she enjoyed a gala featuring family, friends and special guests including Reba McEntire.

Republicans Gov. Paul LePage and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins praise Bush for her charitable spirit.