The 44th president says he wants it to serve not as a monument to himself but to bigger ideals: democracy, citizenship, civic engagement.

CHICAGO — When the Barack Obama Presidential Center opens in 2021, it will sprawl across 20 acres on Chicago’s densely packed South Side. A museum will occupy one towerlike building; another, dubbed “The Forum,” will house a test kitchen, recording studio and auditorium. The library won’t house his papers, because library officials plan to digitize everything, but will feature a rooftop park to complement the complex’s community garden, sledding hill and playground.

The 44th president says he wants it to serve not as a monument to himself but to bigger ideals: democracy, citizenship, civic engagement. Still, Chicago Sun-Times columnist Lynn Sweet spoke for many when she predicted the complex will one day be known locally as “Obamaland.”

For now, as Obama raises the hundreds of millions needed to construct and endow it and before a planned groundbreaking next year, he is once again navigating the tensions and attempting to finesse the politics of the town where he got his start.

Building on public land in a city is always a messy endeavor, and the excitement and pride the city holds for the Obamas is tinged with concerns.

This month, the former president stopped by the Gary Comer Youth Center to make a surprise visit to a training class his foundation held for local activists. Its director, Ayoka Mota Samuels is a fan and booster, but she has heard the grumbling from some of the neighbors about the prospect of having a massive tourist attraction in their midst.

How will traffic be mitigated? Is the plan to replace the park land where the center is being built sufficient? Who is going to get the construction jobs?

“It wouldn’t be Chicago if we didn’t have complaints about everything. … People are definitely excited about the library, without a doubt, but they are concerned about ‘How does it impact me?’ ” she said.

In what local pundits are calling the irony of ironies, Obama — who cut his teeth as a South Side community organizer — is now in the bull’s-eye of the area’s community organizers.

Dozens of groups have asked the city, the Obama Foundation and the University of Chicago (the official library host) to sign a legally binding pledge to protect low-income housing and homeowners, set aside 80 percent of jobs for immediate neighbors and bolster support for black-owned businesses, among other things.

At a community meeting this past month, Obama said he wasn’t interested, according to the Chicago Tribune. Agreements like those, he said, can be highly successful for communities dealing with for-profit developers.

“But here’s the thing,” he said. “We are a nonprofit and aren’t making money. We are just bringing money to the community.”

Obama’s connections to his adopted hometown were on display last week during the first summit of his new foundation. His mother-in-law, a Chicago native, sat in the audience, and the city’s role in his life story was a constant refrain.

“I arrived here, and for the next three years, I traveled all through the South Side and worked with leaders in churches and block clubs and community organizations,” he said during the opening session. His own successes were modest, he said, but he learned that “ordinary people in local communities can do extraordinary things when they’re given a chance, when their voices are heard.”

Michelle Obama reminisced about life in a neighborhood packed full of her extended family.

“We lived in a house above my maternal aunt,” she said. “We lived around the corner from my grandmother and another aunt. My grandfather, my mother’s father, [and his wife] were separated, never divorced but living right around the corner from each other. That’s black Chicago for you. It’s functional dysfunction.”

Still, there’s no indication they plan to move back. The Obamas recently purchased a home in Washington, where their daughter Sasha is still in high school, and the New York Post claims the couple is shopping for an Upper East Side apartment.

The couple considered sites in Hawaii and New York for the presidential museum and library before settling on Chicago. The plan quickly drew backlash from preservationist devoted to Jackson Park, which was designed in 1871 by Frederick Law Olmsted, the legendary landscape architect of Central Park fame.

The nonprofit Friends of the Parks initially pushed for the center to be built instead on vacant land across the street from a different Chicago park. Executive Director Juanita Irizarry acknowledges their case can’t prevail legally, so instead, “we want to make sure the least damage to the park takes place and that we get green space back elsewhere in the community to make up for the green-space amenities taken up by the library.” She is pleased that the foundation seems to be rethinking a plan to build an above­ground parking garage on the site, which she argues would be a “further encroachment on the local green space.”

Some activists remain unconvinced, and they are leaning on the city to sign onto the binding contract they want. “The sort of musical-chairs game that is at play with low-income and working families across the city has to stop,” said Jawanza Malone, executive director of the Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization, which in 2015 organized a hunger strike to get a neighborhood school reopened.

She still wants to see the center built, though. “This effort is not anti-Barack Obama,” she said.

Obama may be facing more contention about the construction of his library than most former presidents. But others have typically tucked theirs into sprawling suburbs or university campuses. Obama is intent on building his in the city, playing on the flow of an urban community, and focusing on the power of community organizing as a central principle.

Last week, Obama brought the world to Chicago, through celebrities such as Prince Harry and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who participated in the summit. But he made a point of celebrating the city, with Grammy-winning native son Chance the Rapper performing at a free community concert.

This “is the project that I will be spending the next 20 years, 30 years, 40 years on,” Obama told the crowd. “It will be a labor of love that we are going to build together.”