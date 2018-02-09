FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A man killed in a shooting at a suburban St. Louis sports bar was the father of three teenagers and a premature infant who recently died.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 43-year-old Scott Beary, of Winchester, died in the Wednesday afternoon shooting at Show-Me’s Sports Bar & Grill. Florissant Police Chief Timothy Lowery says the shooter was disarmed and detained by other patrons until police arrived.
Witness Carl Leavy says the shooting happened after an argument about a dog’s weight boiled over and another man pulled a gun. Beary’s brother, Don Beary, lamented the killing, asking “When in this country are we going to stop with the violence?”
Scott Beary was the father of a 16-, 15- and 13-year-old. The funeral for his 11-day-old daughter was Feb. 2.
Most Read Stories
- About those bonuses? There’s now proof they’re going straight onto the national credit card | Danny Westneat
- Seattle is putting fences under its bridges to keep campers out — and some say that’s wrong
- There was a tinge of disappointment on signing day, but Huskies close strong with top 10 recruiting class
- Seattle to vacate hundreds of misdemeanor marijuana convictions, dismiss charges
- A slow period of Seahawks news is about to come to an end: Here's a look at key upcoming dates
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com