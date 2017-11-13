FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — Customers packed a New Jersey bar that decided not to show any NFL games to honor veterans during the Veterans Day weekend and to raise money for a veterans’ charity instead.
As many as 400 patrons stood and sang the national anthem at Woody’s Roadside Tavern in Farmingdale on Sunday.
Veteran Andy Barcellona said the idea came about after NFL players chose to kneel during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality. He was shocked when the tavern agreed to turn off the football games.
Woody’s co-owner Chris Maltese told the Asbury Park Press the bar wasn’t trying to be political and just wanted to support veterans.
The event raised money for the Special Forces Association and military families.
