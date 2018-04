HUNTER, N.D. (AP) — Crews have a fire under control at a city-owned bar on Hunter’s Main Street.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the blaze at the C&I Bar began just after 2 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters from several towns responded and kept the flames from spreading to Hunter Grain Co.’s headquarters next door.

Authorities believe the bar building is a total loss. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined. No one was hurt.