BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A bill to give a Maine island town permission to form a port authority has won initial support from the state Senate.

The Senate voted Thursday 25 to 9, with one excused, to pass the bill which would give Bar Harbor voters the opportunity to vote to create a town port authority. The Bangor Daily News reports the bill will now move to the House for a vote, before further consideration in both chambers of the Legislature.

All nine senators who voted against the bill are Democrats, who say residents fear the town could install a cruise ship pier.

Bar Harbor town councilors have supported the bill, saying it merely gives residents the option of choosing a harbor authority.

