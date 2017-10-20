LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former White House adviser Steve Bannon wants to oust Republican senators that he considers disloyal to President Donald Trump.
But when he comes to Southern California on Friday, he’ll be in a state Trump lost by over 4 million votes and where Republicans have become largely irrelevant in state politics.
Bannon is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at a state Republican convention in Anaheim, just days after leveling a blistering attack on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at an Arizona fundraiser.
He’s promoting a field of primary challengers to take on incumbent Republicans in Congress.
But in California, there wasn’t even a Republican on the ballot in last year’s U.S. Senate runoff — it was two Democrats.
Protesters are planning to demonstrate ahead of Bannon’s speech Friday night.