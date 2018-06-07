LONDON (AP) — Banners have been unveiled on top of the charred remains of Britain’s Grenfell Tower, where a fire last year killed 72 people.
The London apartment building is now almost been entirely wrapped in white sheeting, with one side emblazoned in the message “Forever in our Hearts.”
The banners are being unfurled with just days to go until the first anniversary of the June 2017 blaze. One bore a green heart, a symbol for survivors.
An inquiry, meanwhile, is investigating causes of the high-rise blaze to prevent future tragedies. Some survivors have accused local officials of ignoring safety concerns because the public-housing block was home to largely to working-class residents in an otherwise wealthy neighborhood.
