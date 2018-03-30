PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix-based health provider says it’s expecting that an ongoing federal probe into a 2016 cyberattack will produce findings that the company’s past security assessments were inadequate.

The Arizona Republic reports the federal Office of Civil Rights is investigating the June 2016 attack on Banner Health. The attack exposed the records of nearly 3.7 million patients, employees, health insurance customers and others.

In a recently released 2017 financial report, the company says it “anticipates that it may receive negative findings with respect to its information technology security program” that could result in a fine.

Banner Health says it’s cooperating with federal investigators and has made changes to cybersecurity issues identified after the data breach. The company says it could not provide an estimate on the possible fine amount.

