MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A 30-year-veteran of the retail and commercial banking industry is the new deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation’s Banking Division.
The appointment of Molly Dillon was announced on Thursday by Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak.
Dillon comes to the state from the Merchants Trust Co. in Burlington where she worked for eight years as senior vice president and as president of Merchants Trust Co.
Before that Dillon spent more than 15 years at TD Bank and the Banknorth Investment Group.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
Dillon, who lives in South Burlington, began her new job on Oct. 16.