MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A 30-year-veteran of the retail and commercial banking industry is the new deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation’s Banking Division.

The appointment of Molly Dillon was announced on Thursday by Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak.

Dillon comes to the state from the Merchants Trust Co. in Burlington where she worked for eight years as senior vice president and as president of Merchants Trust Co.

Before that Dillon spent more than 15 years at TD Bank and the Banknorth Investment Group.

Dillon, who lives in South Burlington, began her new job on Oct. 16.