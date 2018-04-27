DENVER (AP) — Authorities have identified a bank robbery suspect who was fatally shot by police after pulling a firearm during a confrontation in east Denver.
The Denver Post reports 36-year-old Charles Boeh was shot multiple times after trying to flee police by ramming his vehicle past two cars at a stop light Wednesday afternoon. Three officers opened fire when he brandished a firearm.
Boeh, who was wanted on suspicion of bank robberies in Colorado and out of state, died at the scene.
A woman in his vehicle was treated for injuries, and one officer also was treated for injuries that are not gunshot related.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com