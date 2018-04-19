TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A 70-year-old man is expected to remain behind bars despite a decision by a federal judge to dismiss charges that he robbed three northern Michigan banks.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports a judge in Traverse City on Thursday set a $100,000 bond on an unrelated possession of a stun gun charge.

Minore told the court the high bond is “ridiculous.”

The robberies occurred in 2015 and 2016 in Empire and Lake Ann, small towns west of Traverse City. Authorities say he distracted police with phony reports of crimes, including a school shooting. The charges in that case were dismissed Wednesday in Grand Rapids.

Minore denies the allegations and says someone set him up.

Leelanau County prosecutors, who initially pursued a bank robbery case against Minore, could take it up again.

___

