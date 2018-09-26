CINCINNATI (AP) — A bank executive says she urged first responders to a deadly Cincinnati shooting attack to save her life for her two small children.
Thirty-seven-year-old Whitney Austin survived 12 gunshots Sept. 6. She recounted her ordeal in a taped interview that aired Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
The gunman shot her as she entered the bank lobby and fired her into her fallen body several more times. She then played dead.
Austin was initially in critical condition after the shootings in which the gunman killed three people and wounded another man before police killed him. She was released Sept. 11 from University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police aren’t sure why 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez opened fire inside the Fifth Third building where Austin was a vice president.