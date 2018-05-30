WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont bank that foreclosed on a financially troubled ski resort has submitted a list of responsibilities it wants a potential receiver to do until the Hermitage Club properties go to auction.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports the plan is to keep the foreclosed properties, including the private ski resort, a golf course and homes at different stages of construction, in the best quality possible until they are sold.
On May 18, Judge John Treadwell approved the appointment of FTI Consulting’s Alan Tantleff as receiver.
Berkshire Bank, which has foreclosed on the Hermitage, is proposing that Tantleff take control of all Hermitage properties and business records, and provide accounting to the court.
The Hermitage can file an objection this week.
