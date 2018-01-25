BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Leaning in to the cold weather gripping Maine this winter, a Bangor restaurant is rolling out a seasonal bar carved out of ice.

This is the third year that Timber has had carvers craft the cold bar in front of the restaurant. WABI-TV reports the bar is made from 44 blocks of ice weighing in at over 9,000 pounds.

Lead carver Tim Pierce says his team started carving Wednesday and plan to finish up by Friday morning. The ice bar is scheduled to open Friday night and will operate for the next two weekends.

