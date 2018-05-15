DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s Supreme Court has upheld a High Court’s decision to grant bail to opposition leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who was jailed for five years on a corruption conviction.

Lawyers from both sides say Wednesday’s ruling does not necessarily mean Zia will be released from jail because she’s been arrested in connection with three other cases.

Zia has been in jail for more than three months in the graft case for misusing power and embezzling about $250,000. The conviction means that Zia, the archrival of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, can be barred from running in December elections.

The government appealed a March verdict by the High Court granting her bail for four months.

Zia’s party says the February verdict was politically motivated, a charge the government has denied.